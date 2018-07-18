Ableton Loop announces first names for 2018 edition

By , Jul 18 2018

Image via: Ableton

Equiknoxx, Lafawndah and Foodman are heading to LA in November.

Ableton has announced the first names for this year’s edition of its annual Loop event, which will be held in Los Angeles from November 9–11.

Among the names appearing at the “summit for music-makers” are Jamaican dancehall crew Equiknoxx, Japanese producer Foodman and experimental pop act Lafawndah.

Other artists confirmed include Dutch producer Binkbeats, Photay and New Zealand rapper Coco Solid.

Prospective attendees can register for the chance to buy tickets for the event via a lottery, with passes costing $350 or $50 for a limited subsidized pass. The three-day event takes place at various venues across Hollywood including the legendary EastWest Studios and the Montalbán Theatre.

This will be the first year that Loop – which launched in 2015 – will venture outside of Berlin. Previous guests at the event, which encompasses talks, workshops and live performance, include Caterina Barbieri, Holly Herndon, Susan Rodgers and Moritz von Oswald.

In 2016, FACT filmed an episode of Against The Clock at Loop with Kirk Knight – watch that below.

Read next: Expand your studio knowledge with Ableton Loop videos from Susan Rogers, Caterina Barbieri, Machinedrum and more

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Cecilia Bengolea and Black Eagles bring dancehall to Club Mega for Volcano Extravaganza

Jul 4 2018

Cecilia Bengolea brings dancehall to Club Mega for Volcano...
Seekersinternational share free sample pack of Pro-One laser sounds

Jun 27 2018

Seekersinternational share free sample pack of Pro-One laser...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy