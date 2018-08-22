A midweek drop from the UK producer.

Following his 2017 LP New Energy, Four Tet has dropped a brand new live album Live at Funkhaus Berlin, 10th May 2018.

The collection was recorded earlier this year at the renowned Funkhaus Berlin, built in the 1950s as the headquarters for GDR’s state radio and now an awe-inspiring space for performances and recording, among other things. This live LP spans a significant chunk of Four Tet’s career, featuring cuts from New Energy, as well as 2015’s Morning/Evening and 2012’s Pink.

Check it out below.

<a href="http://fourtet.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-funkhaus-berlin-10th-may-2018">Live at Funkhaus Berlin, 10th May 2018 by Four Tet</a>

Read next: Four Tet’s studio just inspired the month’s best Twitter meme