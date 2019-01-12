Kamasi Washington, Eminem and The Carters have also received nominations.

The 2019 BRIT Award nominations have been announced, with Aphex Twin, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Drake among the artists nominated this year. Aphex Twin is up for British Male Solo Artist alongside Craig David, George Ezra, Giggs and Sam Smith.

Other nominations of note include Cardi B for International Female Solo Artist, Drake, Kamasi Washington and Eminem for International Male Solo Artist and The Carters for International Group. ‘Barking’ by Ramz is up for British Single.

This is the third time Richard D. James has been nominated for Britsh Male Solo Artist. In 2016 he lost out to James Bay (ouch!) while in 2002 Robbie Williams swiped the prize.

See the full list of 2019 nominations over at the BRIT Awards site. The 2019 BRITS takes place on February 20.

Watch next: Interpreting Aphex Twin: The visual world of Collapse