Ja Rule claps back against Fyre Festival documentaries

By , Jan 21 2019

Photograph by: Getty Images / Johnny Nunez

“I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!”

Two documentaries detailing the catastrophic failure of Fyre Festival were released last week, with both Netflix’s FYRE and Hulu’s FYRE FRAUD charting the rise and fall of the ill-fated festival.

Ja Rule, who co-founded the festival alongside serial fraudster Billy McFarland, took to social media to call out both documentaries, tweeting: “I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers”.

The New York rapper critiqued both Hulu and Netflix for paying individuals responsible for the festival to be involved in the documentaries. Elliot Tebele, who is the creator of Jerry Media/Fuck Jerry, the company that ran social media for the festival, is featured in the Netflix documentary as an executive producer, whilst Hulu’s FYRE features Billy McFarland himself.

The rapper also made a public apology to Maryann Rolle, the Bahamian woman and Fyre Festival caterer featured in Netflix’s FYRE who lost more than $50,000 after continuing to provide meals after it became apparent the festival would not take place.

However it’s not all bad news. At time of writing Maryann, along with her partner Elvis, have managed to raise over $130,000 in donations via a GoFundMe page set up by the couple – exceeding their stated goal of $120,000.

Read next: MUTEK.MX 2018 – 7 highlights of Mexico’s premier electronic music festival

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Watch the new trailer for Netflix Fyre Festival documentary FYRE

Dec 10 2018

Watch the new trailer for Netflix Fyre Festival documentary FYRE
Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland sentenced to six years in prison

Oct 12 2018

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland sentenced to six years in...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy