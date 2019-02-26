Jessica Ekomane experiments with psychoacoustics on ‘Common Fate’

The track is accompanied by a remix from Jesse-Osborne Lanthier.

Berlin-based sound artist and electronic musician Jessica Ekomane is the final artist to feature as part of Berlin Community Radio’s Incubator program.

‘Common Fate’ marks the end of her BCR residency, following the station’s announcement that it was closing at the beginning of this year. According to the station, the track features an “interplay of psychoacoustics, the perception of rhythmic structures and the interchange of noise and melody”.

The track is accompanied by a remix by Halcyon Veil affiliate Jesse-Osborne Lanthier and a video from German visual artist Kathrin Hunze. Stream and download both tracks below.

Jessica Ekomane will release her debut album this year via Important Records, while Jesse-Osborne Lanthier has seven releases slated for 2019, including a double solo album on Halcyon Veil and a collaborative project with Grischa Lichtenberger on Haunter Records.

‘Common Fate’ is out now.

