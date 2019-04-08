D. Hansen launches experimental techno and ambient label, idioms

By , Apr 8 2019

Image via: idioms

Hansen and Polish artist Fischerle provide the debut release.

Montréal artist Devon Hansen has launched idioms, a new digital label for “leftfield and dub-leaning techno”, ambient, concrète and minimal music.

The label’s first release is a four-track EP called Winter Studies, a collaboration between Hansen under their Persuasion alias and Polish producer Mateusz Wysocki, aka Fischerle.

According to the label, the two producers exchanged stems over email, with Wysocki’s modular synth parts coming together with sound design and drum programming by Hansen. Listen to the EP below.

Hansen has been releasing music for several years – formerly as Lotide and Stefan Jós – across labels such as Where To Now?, Astro:Dynamics and Opal Tapes. The first record from Hansen’s Persuasion alias was last year’s Quatermass EP on Black Opal.

Winter Studies is released on May 4 and can be pre-ordered now at Bandcamp.

Read next: Deep Inside – March 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

This plugin helps you tweak music for playback on streaming services

Apr 8 2019

This plugin helps you tweak music for playback on streaming...
Kode9, Tim Hecker and Lee Gamble contribute to AUDINT essay collection Unsound:Undead

Apr 8 2019

Kode9 and Lee Gamble contribute to essay collection...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+