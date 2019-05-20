Failed Units is the new label from Daniel Ruane, Carne and Vee

The Failed Units Rescue and Research Programme spans Manchester and Berlin.

Producers Daniel Ruane, Carne and Vee are launching a new label, Failed Units.

To inaugurate the new imprint, Daniel Ruane will release a new EP, Dawn Of The Failed Units Pt. 1, which features three new tracks, as well as a remix from LOFT, Listen to the pummeling ‘Slip’ now.

<a href="http://failedunits.bandcamp.com/album/dawn-of-the-failed-units-pt-1-daniel-ruane">Dawn Of The Failed Units Pt. 1: Daniel Ruane by Daniel Ruane</a>

Failed Units will celebrate the launch of the label with a party at Berlin’s Griessmuhle, featuring sets from Daniel Ruane, Carne, Breakwave and a secret special guest.

Dawn Of The Failed Units Pt. 1: Daniel Ruane arrives on May 31 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Slip’

02. ‘Fea’

03. ‘Nest’

04. ‘Nest (LOFT Hibernation Loop)’

