Air’s JB Dunckel and J. Fitoussi collaborate on Mirages

By , May 20 2019
Mirages

Photograph by: Diane Arques

Recorded at the Venice Biennale 2017 and at Jean-Benoît’s studio in Paris.

AIR’s Jean-Benoît Dunckel and Jonathan Fitoussi have collaborated on a new album, Mirages.

Recorded using various synths including an ARP 2600, a PPG Wave, a Synthi A, a Yamaha CS-60 and a Korg MS-20, the album was borne out of sessions that took place at artist Xavier Veilhan’s Studio Venezia, which he set up at the 57th Venice Biennale.

Mirages is available now via The Vinyl Factory. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Mirages’
02. ‘Oracle’
03. ‘Source’
04. ‘Syntesia’
05. ‘Acqua Alta’
06. ‘Gamma’
07. ‘Monolake’

Read next: Superbooth 2019 pushed synth culture forward in fresh and unexpected ways

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Kelsey Lu, Amnesia Scanner and Yussef Dayes to perform at Kaleidoscope Manifesto festival in Paris

May 16 2019

Kelsey Lu and Amnesia Scanner to perform at Kaleidoscope...
Evian Christ, Lorenzo Senni, Ryoji Ikeda and more highlights of Venice Biennale 2019

May 10 2019

Evian Christ, Lorenzo Senni, Ryoji Ikeda and more highlights of...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+