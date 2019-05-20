Air’s JB Dunckel and J. Fitoussi collaborate on Mirages

Recorded at the Venice Biennale 2017 and at Jean-Benoît’s studio in Paris.
AIR’s Jean-Benoît Dunckel and Jonathan Fitoussi have collaborated on a new album, Mirages.
Recorded using various synths including an ARP 2600, a PPG Wave, a Synthi A, a Yamaha CS-60 and a Korg MS-20, the album was borne out of sessions that took place at artist Xavier Veilhan’s Studio Venezia, which he set up at the 57th Venice Biennale.
Mirages is available now via The Vinyl Factory. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Mirages’
02. ‘Oracle’
03. ‘Source’
04. ‘Syntesia’
05. ‘Acqua Alta’
06. ‘Gamma’
07. ‘Monolake’
Read next: Superbooth 2019 pushed synth culture forward in fresh and unexpected ways