Air’s JB Dunckel and J. Fitoussi collaborate on Mirages

Recorded at the Venice Biennale 2017 and at Jean-Benoît’s studio in Paris.

AIR’s Jean-Benoît Dunckel and Jonathan Fitoussi have collaborated on a new album, Mirages.

Recorded using various synths including an ARP 2600, a PPG Wave, a Synthi A, a Yamaha CS-60 and a Korg MS-20, the album was borne out of sessions that took place at artist Xavier Veilhan’s Studio Venezia, which he set up at the 57th Venice Biennale.

<a href="http://jfitoussi.bandcamp.com/album/mirages">MIRAGES by Jonathan Fitoussi & JB Dunckel</a>

Mirages is available now via The Vinyl Factory. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Mirages’

02. ‘Oracle’

03. ‘Source’

04. ‘Syntesia’

05. ‘Acqua Alta’

06. ‘Gamma’

07. ‘Monolake’

