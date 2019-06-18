Martyn contorts drum ‘n’ bass on new EP, Odds Against Us

Three experimental excursions into drum ‘n’ bass, UKG and dubstep.

Berghain / Panorama Bar resident Martyn will follow up his 2018 album Voids with a new three-track EP for Ostgut Ton.

Marking a return to his genre-spanning interest in UK club music, Odds Against Us features three experimental excursions into drum ‘n’ bass, UKG and dubstep.

Martyn has recently been named creative director of the Marcus Intalex Foundation, alongside Mary Anne Hobbs, Dave Haslam and Goldie.

Together with Hard Wax founder Mark Ernestus, the Foundation will bring mbalax outfit Ndagga Rhythm Force to Manchester next month – tickets are available now.

Odds Against Us arrives on July 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Odds Against Us’

02. ‘B.C. 2’

03. ‘Rhythm Ritual’

