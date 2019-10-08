Anastasia Kristensen debuts on Houndstooth with M A X I M A EP

Listen to the title track now.

Copenhagen producer Anastasia Kristensen will debut on Houndstooth with a new EP, M A X I M A.

The release picks up where Ascetic, her debut EP for Warp offshoot Arcola, left off, combining an ear for cutting-edge sounds with a love for old-school bangers. Listen to the title track now.

M A X I M A arrives on November 22 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork, tracklist and Kristensen’s killer FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘AK OK’

02. ‘The Flight’

03. ‘Maxima’

04. ‘Submerge Station’

