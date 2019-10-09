Beatrice Dillon and Karen Gwyer to perform at Somerset House Studios’ ASSEMBLY

Resident artist Christian Marclay will curate the second season of ASSEMBLY.

Somerset House Studios has announced the lineup for the second season of their ASSEMBLY series.

Resident artist Christian Marclay, most famous for his 24-hour installation piece The Clock, has enlisted a wide variety of musicians and audiovisual artists, including Beatrice Dillon, Karen Gwyer, Haroon Mirza, Lawrence Lek, John Butcher, Seth Scott, Robin Simpson, Mira Benjamin, John Lely and Heather Roch, to collaborate on a series of electro-acoustic performances responding to the sounds of the street outside the Neoclassical building at Somerset House.

Taking place between Friday, November 8 and Sunday, November 10 in the New Wing of Somerset House Studios in the Lancaster Rooms, tickets for all performances are available now.

Read next: Berlin Atonal 2019 in videos – Objekt, Nkisi, Shapednoise and more