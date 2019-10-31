News I By I 31.10.19

Earl Sweatshirt enlists Alchemist, Mavi and Mach-Hommy for new EP, Feet Of Clay

Feet Of Clay

Photo by: Realest Photographer Ever

A reference to the Old Testament’s Book Of Daniel.

A year after the crushingly brilliant Some Rap Songs, Earl Sweatshirt is back with a new EP.

Feet Of Clay features appearances from Mavi and Mach-Hommy, as well as guest production from Alchemist and Ovrkast. Like Some Rap Songs, the EP was largely produced by Sweatshirt himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

FEET OF CLAY – TONIGHT @ 9:00 PM WESTERN STANDARD TIME

A post shared by soapmanwun (@soapmanwun) on

The title of the EP refers to the Book Of Daniel in The Bible’s Old Testament, where king Nebuchadnezzar dreams of a giant idol with a golden head, silver arms and chest, brass thighs and body, iron legs and feet of clay. Earl describes the seven-track EP as “a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire.”

Earl will release the new project tonight at 9:00pm PST / 12:00am EST and will drop a video for a new track ‘East’ tomorrow. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist: 

01. ’74’
02. ‘EAST’
03. ‘MTOM’ (produced by Alchemist)
04. ‘OD’
05. ‘EL TORO COMBO MEAL’ (feat. Mavi)
06. ‘TISKTISK/COOKIES’
07. ‘4N’ (feat. Mach-Hommy)

