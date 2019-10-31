A reference to the Old Testament’s Book Of Daniel.
A year after the crushingly brilliant Some Rap Songs, Earl Sweatshirt is back with a new EP.
Feet Of Clay features appearances from Mavi and Mach-Hommy, as well as guest production from Alchemist and Ovrkast. Like Some Rap Songs, the EP was largely produced by Sweatshirt himself.
The title of the EP refers to the Book Of Daniel in The Bible’s Old Testament, where king Nebuchadnezzar dreams of a giant idol with a golden head, silver arms and chest, brass thighs and body, iron legs and feet of clay. Earl describes the seven-track EP as “a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire.”
Earl will release the new project tonight at 9:00pm PST / 12:00am EST and will drop a video for a new track ‘East’ tomorrow. Check out the full tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ’74’
02. ‘EAST’
03. ‘MTOM’ (produced by Alchemist)
04. ‘OD’
05. ‘EL TORO COMBO MEAL’ (feat. Mavi)
06. ‘TISKTISK/COOKIES’
07. ‘4N’ (feat. Mach-Hommy)
