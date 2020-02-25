Ash Koosha unravels the album artwork for BLUUD in ‘Dive’ video

BLUUD is out now.

Ash Koosha has released a new video for his track ‘Dive’, taken from his recent album BLUUD.

The video explores the same wire-like structure that can be seen on the album’s cover art, an artwork by frequent Koosha collaborator Isabella Winthrop.

The album was released earlier this year and, according to the Iranian artist, “feels like Netflix and Doogh“. The release follows Koosha’s experiments with AI, which saw him launching a new imprint for AI pop stars, Auxuman, with an album from YONA, an “auxiliary human” created by Koosha and Winthrop.

BLUUD is out now.

Watch next: CTM 2020 – Louis-Philippe Demers & Bill Vorn – Inferno