Hudson Mohawke and Sky Ferreira appear on Twin Peaks

Au Revoir Simone also closed out the show’s ninth episode with a performance.

Hudson Mohawke and Sky Ferreira appeared in the latest episode of the Twin Peaks reboot.

Mohawke debuted a previously unreleased song called ‘Human’ at the Bang Bang bar, while a rash-addled Sky Ferreira – who you can watch in action below – hung out in a booth drinking beer.

Played an empty bar last night… Posted by Hudson Mohawke on Monday, July 10, 2017

Episode 9:

1) Hudson Mohawke – "Human"

2) Au Revoir Simone – "A Violent Yet Flammable World" pic.twitter.com/P0NPHTmIZa — gui renz (@allonsygui) July 10, 2017

Au Revoir Simone also marked their second appearance on the series with a performance of their 2007 track ‘A Violent Yet Flammable World’. Watch the full episode on Hulu.

Previous performers on the reboot already include Nine Inch Nails, Chromatics, Sharon Van Etten and a collaboration between Dirty Beaches’ Alex Zhang Hungtai, Lynch’s son Riley and music supervisor Dean Hurley called Trouble. Two new Twin Peaks soundtracks featuring music from the third season land September 8.

Read next: Twin Peaks: DJ Shadow, Moby and Stars of the Lid on the show’s enduring allure