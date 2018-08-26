East London venue Visions Video Bar to close immediately

Sad times.

Long-running east London nightspot Visions Video Bar has announced its “immediate closure.”

The cosy basement venue, which is located on Dalston Junction, issued an online statement that reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the immediate closure of the venue you know as Visions. We’ve had some of the best times with you all and we cannot thank you enough.”

The statement adds that a “new venture” is set to be announced “in the near future.”

Visions has been open for over 18 years, initially beginning life as a video bar before later becoming a nightclub. In its lifespan as a full-time club, Visions became a hotspot for grime. Skepta’s 2016 video for Konichiwa track ‘Man’ was filmed at Visions – watch that below.

Earlier this week, another Dalston institution – The Alibi – announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of the month after eight years. In June, Stoke Newington’s Total Refreshment Centre also sounded the death knell following a reported intervention by Hackney Council.

All of these venue closures come in the wake of Hackney Council’s new licensing policy, which was voted for last month and which will see new venues, clubs, bars and pubs forced to close by 11pm on weekdays and 12am on weekends.

