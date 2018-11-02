Watch the incredible video for ‘FUN!’ now.

Vince Staples has released a new project, FM!, the follow-up to 2017’s Big Fish Theory.

The album has guest appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, Kamaiyah, Jay Rock, Kehlani, E-40, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Buddy, and Vonnie, and features production from Kenny Beats and Hagler.

The 11-track release follows the takeover of a fictional radio station by Staples and is in part hosted by Los Angeles radio host Big Boy.

The project runs to just 22 minutes, with both Earl Sweatshirt and Tyga showing up for two short interludes, ‘New earlsweatshirt – Interlude’ and ‘Brand New Tyga – Interlude’.

FM! is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Feels Like Summer’

02. ‘Outside!’

03. ‘Don’t Get Chipped’

04. ‘Relay’

05. ‘New earlsweatshirt – Interlude’

06. ‘Run the Bands’

07. ‘FUN!’

08. ‘No Bleedin’

09. ‘Brand New Tyga – Interlude’

10. ‘(562) 453-9382 – Skit’

11. ‘Tweakin’

