Berlin’s Trauma Bar und Kino has been transformed into an alien environment for the duration of the installation.

Videographer Zoe Kahlert has captured some incredible footage of the opening night of QT UR EA, an art installation inspired by open-world video games from artists Mary-Audrey Ramirez and LUKAS8K.

They have transformed Berlin’s Trauma Bar und Kino into an immersive alien environment using sound, dance, motion capture, performance and CGI renderings of virtual worlds. On the opening night bod [包家巷], Alza_54, Oli XL, Ifeoluwa and Simon Goff performed while eight dancers enacted a series of alien rituals and interactions.

QT UR EA runs until March 14, with a live podcast hosted by New Models and a feminist gaming night still to take place, with additional club programming to be announced. For more information, head over to the Trauma Bar und Kino website.

