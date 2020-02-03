Berlin’s Trauma Bar und Kino has been transformed into an alien environment for the duration of the installation.
Videographer Zoe Kahlert has captured some incredible footage of the opening night of QT UR EA, an art installation inspired by open-world video games from artists Mary-Audrey Ramirez and LUKAS8K.
They have transformed Berlin’s Trauma Bar und Kino into an immersive alien environment using sound, dance, motion capture, performance and CGI renderings of virtual worlds. On the opening night bod [包家巷], Alza_54, Oli XL, Ifeoluwa and Simon Goff performed while eight dancers enacted a series of alien rituals and interactions.
QT UR EA runs until March 14, with a live podcast hosted by New Models and a feminist gaming night still to take place, with additional club programming to be announced. For more information, head over to the Trauma Bar und Kino website.
Credits:
Mary-Audrey Ramirez – artist
LUKAS8K (Lukas Schmeck) – artist
Madalina Stanescu – curator
Ali Heffetz – choreographer
Po-Nien Wang – performer
Marcin Motyl – performer
Christopher Corcoran – performer
Darren Devaney – performer
Stefano De Angelis – performer
Eva Vuillemin – performer
Bod (Nick Zhu) – Music Performance + DJ Set
Alza_54 (Lukas Mehling) – Music Ambiance
Oli XL (Oliver Sehlstedt) – DJ set
Ifeoluwa (Yewanda Adeniran) – DJ set
Simon Goff – violin player
Adam Paroussos – creature sound design
David Coleby – permaculture installation
Tea D. Stražičić – CGI (computer generated imagery)
Anastasiia Holumbovska – CGI intern
Max Kreis – Motion capture
Artist assistant for Mary-Audrey Ramirez: Ash Higginson
Costumes:
Mary-Audrey Ramirez
Jennifer Welp
Julia Braaker
Stella Garbert
Set Up Director:
Matei Cioata
Music Curation:
Kyle Van Horn
Jordan Davidson
Cosmin Tapu
Production Management:
Katharina Joy Book
Pierre Renard
Rasmus Lauvring – lights and sculpture illumination
Matthew Gun – sound
Kitty Lee Schumacher – photography
Adrian Parvulescu – photography
Basil Prinz – make up
Tiko Amoako – hair stylist
Noitom – motion capture suits
