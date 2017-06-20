Stream Laurel Halo’s new album Dust

The producer returns with her first album in four years.

Laurel Halo releases her third album, Dust, this Friday on Hyperdub and you can hear it now through an early stream from the label.

While Halo’s previous albums, Quarantine and Chance Of Rain offered adventurous takes synth-pop and techno respectively, Dust finds her embracing elements from both in ways that aren’t easily tied to any genre while directing a strong crew of collaborators.

Recorded over two years at the EMPAC performing arts center in upstate New York, Halo enlisted Lafawndah, Michael Salu and FACT Rated alum Klein as vocalists on the album. Other collaborators include Julia Holter, Maximillion Dunbar, $hit and $hine’s Craig Clouse and experimental percussionist Eli Keszler.

Dust is out June 23 via Hyperdub. Watch the hypnotic video for ‘Jelly’ below.