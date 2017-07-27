Ben Frost releases Threshold Of Faith EP

By , Jul 27 2017
Ben Frost releases Threshold Of Faith EP

Recorded by Steve Albini.

Ben Frost has surprise released a new EP titled Threshold Of Faith. It’s available to stream in full and out on vinyl tomorrow via Mute Records.

The seven track EP follows 2014’s irradiated A U R O R A and was recorded by Steve Albini last summer. Threshold Of Faith is described as the first release from these recordings which amounted to over two hours of music.

The EP also includes two versions of the new track ‘All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated’ — an ‘Albini Swing Version’ and a remix from Lotic. You can hear it all below and order the EP now from Mute.

Read next: Power Ambient: The sound of 2014 (if you were listening closely)

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

25 albums to look forward to in 2017

Jan 7 2017

25 albums to look forward to in 2017
Ben Frost reunites with artist Richard Mosse for immersive installation about refugee crisis

Jan 5 2017

Ben Frost reunites with Richard Mosse for installation about...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+