Ben Frost releases Threshold Of Faith EP

Ben Frost has surprise released a new EP titled Threshold Of Faith. It’s available to stream in full and out on vinyl tomorrow via Mute Records.

The seven track EP follows 2014’s irradiated A U R O R A and was recorded by Steve Albini last summer. Threshold Of Faith is described as the first release from these recordings which amounted to over two hours of music.

The EP also includes two versions of the new track ‘All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated’ — an ‘Albini Swing Version’ and a remix from Lotic. You can hear it all below and order the EP now from Mute.

