Helena Hauff to release new EP on her Return To Disorder label

Helena Hauff returns with a new EP on her own Return To Disorder label next month. According to Juno, the four tracks on Living With Ants are “Electro stuff, s alright, nothing more to say really.”

Living With Ants is Hauff’s first full release on Return To Disorder, which launched in 2015. It’s out on September 9, and is Hauff’s first release since last year’s Qualm album on Ninja Tune.

