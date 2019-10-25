DJ Nigga Fox returns to Príncipe with new album, Cartas Na Manga

The Lisbon producer’s first full-length release on the label in four years.

Following last year’s Crânio EP for Warp, DJ Nigga Fox returns to Príncipe with a new album, Cartas Na Manga.

The nine-track release sees the producer refining his idiosyncratic style, adding emotive piano and dense composition to the mix.

<a href="http://principediscos.bandcamp.com/album/cartas-na-manga">Cartas Na Manga by DJ Nigga Fox</a>

This year Príncipe has released essential projects from Puto Tito and DJ Firmeza. DJ Nigga Fox’s last outing on the label was in 2017 with the experimental longform piece ’15 Barras’.

Cartas Na Manga is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Quebas’

02. ‘Sub Zero’

03. ‘Nhama’

04. ‘Faz a Minha’

05. ‘Talanzele’

06. ‘Água Morna’

07. ‘Vício’

08. ‘Pão de Cada Dia’

09. ‘5 Violinos’

